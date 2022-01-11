MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is the latest public official in the state to test positive for COVID-19.
His office announced Tuesday evening that he tested positive for the virus.READ MORE: After Noting Need In North Minneapolis, Group Takes Testing Matters Into Their Own Hands
“I took a PCR test on Saturday, and have been quarantining since then in an abundance of caution. I feel fine, probably because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. At this point, I will continue to quarantine for the full ten-day period recommended in state and federal guidelines. I’ll keep working during that time, as I’ve been doing so far this week,” he said, in a statement.
Simon urged Minnesotans to get vaccinated, as health experts say the vaccines significantly lessen the likelihood of severe illness.READ MORE: 'Plan Accordingly': Minnesotans Told To Expect More Disruptions As Omicron Spreads
Minnesota and the nation are currently experiencing a surge in cases linked to the Omicron variant. Earlier on Tuesday, state health officials announced that the state’s average positivity rate is now at 19.1%, an all-time pandemic high.
The surge in cases has led to staffing shortages at schools, hospitals and businesses. Health officials are advising Minnesotans to plan ahead for disruptions, whether it be kids home from school or bus routes changing.MORE NEWS: Metro Mobility Customers Urged To Cancel 'Non-Essential Trips' Amid Driver, Staff Shortages
Other Minnesota officials who’ve recently gotten COVID include U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Both were vaccinated and showed mild symptoms.