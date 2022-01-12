WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a carjacking Wednesday evening outside of the Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center.
The victim told police that right after she got out of her vehicle at the center at about 5:21 p.m., a SUV sped up towards her and a man got out and demanded her keys and purse. She said he kept one of his hands in his pocket, implying he had a weapon. The thief then drove off in her white Jeep Cherokee, and the SUV driver fled. The woman wasn’t hurt.
Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to have been stolen during a carjacking in St. Louis Park. It’s a silver Nissan Rogue, with Minnesota license plate 0054CD. The Jeep has Minnesota license plate NKU703.
Call 911 if you spot either of these vehicles.
