MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — While it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday.

Following days where wind chills made it feel like minus 20 degrees, Wednesdays highs in the high 30s were a welcomed change.

“It’s beautiful,” said Lynn Herbert. “Beautiful. I don’t have to have my snow pants on, I don’t have to have a scarf, it’s wonderful.”

At Lake of the Isles, Herbert and others soaked up the warmer temperatures while jogging, riding and skating.

39° never felt so good ☀️☀️☀️ We’re making the most of it at lake of the isles- how are you enjoying the warmup today? #WCCO @WCCO pic.twitter.com/FEBg3i5U8E — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) January 12, 2022

“I feel like you can for sure tell the difference between a 30-degree day verses like a zero or negative-degree day,” said Heather Lucas. “I don’t even need gloves. My face is fine. It doesn’t hurt when I’m outside, that’s a big game changer.”

“It’s crazy to live somewhere where the outside is trying to kill you every day,” said Never Rose. “So it feels beautiful to be out in the world and take like a really deep breath in and see the sun.”

While Wednesday’s temperatures were a reprieve from winter’s harsh chill, colder temperatures are once again on the horizon in the coming days.

“Everyone should get out and enjoy the weather because you never know when it’s gonna be back,” said Mike Miller