MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis Public Works vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday morning after a man apparently being targeted by a shooter was driven to safety by a city employee.
Police says officers were called to the area of 24th Street East and Chicago Avenue at about 10:33 a.m. after gunshots were heard nearby, and someone reported a possible shooting victim.
Investigators later found out that a man was being shot at, and he jumped into a city vehicle with a worker inside, who then sped away from the scene. The car sustained bullet damage.
No one was hurt, and police say the suspect’s identity is “likely known.” They’re still investigating.