MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday will be another mild day across Minnesota, and some parts of the state could see a few snowflakes in the morning hours.
Southeastern Minnesota and areas along Interstate 94 were seeing patchy drizzle and some light snowfall around 5 a.m. That precipitation could hit the Twin Cities by the time the morning commute begins, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor.
Temperatures in the metro had already reached the low 30s Wednesday morning, and after dipping a few degrees, they’ll bounce right back there in the afternoon. Up north, it’ll be closer to the mid-20s.
Overnight into Thursday, some moisture will move into the state, potentially causing a quick dusting of snow in the early morning.
On Friday, snow will be flying in western Minnesota during the morning commute, and will reach the Twin Cities by midday. Central and western Minnesota are expected to be impacted most by this system.
By Saturday morning, southwestern Minnesota could see between 4 and 8 inches of snow, O’Connor said. The Twin Cities is more likely to see 1.5 to 2 inches, and northeastern Minnesota should get around an inch.
Temperatures will be similarly mild on Thursday before dropping into the teens on Friday and Saturday, then rebounding on Sunday.