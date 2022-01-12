MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more Twin Cities school districts are temporarily shifting to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

Public schools in Roseville, Richfield and Farmington all announced this week that students will learn online for varying periods of time.

Roseville will move to distance learning for two weeks starting next week. The district has also canceled school on Friday. Roseville plans to return to in-person learning Jan. 31.

“Minnesota is in the midst of an incredible surge in positive COVID-19 cases, filling emergency rooms to capacity and impacting virtually every aspect of life,” Superintendent Jenny Loeck said in a message to families. “Our staff and administrators have been filling in wherever they can, but with schools having as much as 35% of their staff members absent daily and a shortage of substitute teachers, we have operational challenges we cannot overcome at this time.”

Richfield plans to go remote from the rest of this week and return after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Due to staff absences and vacant positions in critical areas, including transportation and operations, we are not able to provide transportation or in-person instruction in a safe and high-quality manner at this time,” Superintendent Steven Unowsky said.

In Farmington, grades 6-12 will have a “flexible learning day” on Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday will be district-wide flex days.

“We are not able to operate our schools when over 20% of our building staff are absent and our substitute fill rate is less than 50%,” the district said. “We believe these additional flexible learning days along with the existing non-student days on January 17 and January 18 will allow learners and staff who are out due to illness to isolate and recover.”

Health and education officials told WCCO Tuesday that Minnesotans should expect to continue to see disruptions as the more contagious Omicron variant spreads.

Minnesota’s average positivity rate has now surged to 19.1%, the highest it’s ever been.