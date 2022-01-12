MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may want to think about getting your taxes filed extra early this year, because the IRS is dealing with significant backlogs. One Minnesota man says he’s still waiting on a $3,800 refund from last spring.

Adam Tills was able to find a few minutes to speak with WCCO. What he can’t do during his workday is devote significant time trying to reach the IRS.

“When you call the number, you sit on hold for an hour and actually I have yet to get through to a human being,” he said. “I’m just sitting here in this waiting game. I don’t really know what to do because there’s no one that can help you with it.”

The Vadnais Heights resident has been waiting since last May.

“Maybe I could go on vacation or pay some bills down. I definitely need the money, it’s not like I don’t need it. So I’ve been kind of frustrated waiting for it this long,” he said. “My accountant said he thinks there are between 6 and 8 million people still waiting for refunds.”

Unfortunately, a longtime CPA WCCO spoke with says there’s not much people in Tills’s situation can do. He says if a refund’s in the queue, all you can really do is wait.

“It’s just kind of a system right now that’s at their leisure, if you will,” he said. “The old days of getting your refund in 10 days or two weeks may be gone, given the struggles the IRS has with dealing with COVID and their computer system.”

Looking ahead to this tax season, experts recommend getting yours filed early. And doing it electronically, with a direct deposit setup for refunds, should help you avoid Tills’s fate.

“Filing by paper is definitely a much slower process right now. In fact, what we’ve been told is the Ogden, Utah office has millions of pieces of unopened mail,” he said.

“I’d like to get my filing done like in February if possible and get it done,” Tills said.

You can begin filing your Minnesota and Federal taxes on Jan. 24.