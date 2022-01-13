MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community testing at the Minneapolis Convention Center will be temporarily relocated to U.S. Bank Stadium next week.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that community testing at the U.S. Bank Stadium will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 17 through Jan. 21.
During that week, testing at the convention center will be unavailable. Testing will return at that location on Jan. 24.
Appointments can be made here for testing at the stadium, which is located at 401 Chicago Ave.