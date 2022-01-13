MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – School districts across the state have now had a couple days of distance learning under their belts.

For many of them, this is the third wave of distance learning- and many are hoping it’s the last. That goes for teachers, students and parents.

At Melissa Nordvold’s house, bedrooms have turned into classrooms. The kitchen is now a school cafeteria. And she and her husband have become teaching assistants while also working full-time.

“It’s just a change with having constant noise around the house,” said Melissa. “My kids need that social interaction. Luckily this time we have sports and activities going on so they have that outlet.”

Melissa’s four kids are in the Osseo School District. She credits teachers for being ready for this latest round of distance learning but the transition is still hard.

“You are wearing a lot of hats all at the same time that you didn’t sign up for,” said Norvold.

Osseo’s decision to move to distance learning came after nearly 600 teachers and staff called in sick last Friday due to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Jim Menning and his wife are also a parents of four children. He’s working from home until his girls go back to school.

“We had some computer issues yesterday and that comes with the territory. When you have five people trying to log in, it can be difficult,” said Jim. “It was eye-opening for me. I thought yesterday, overall, went very smoothly.”

For parents from Shakopee to Roseville, Minneapolis to Minnetonka, this is a different kind of teaching moment. It’s a lesson in adversity, but one they hope they are teaching for the last time.

“If it is only a week and we see a light at the end of the tunnel, it’ll be easier. If it’s longer than a week or two, it’s just hard,” said Norvold.

“Overall, I feel like they’ve done a pretty good job of switching gears, distance learning and dealing with that. But definitely, in-person is a better option for the girls,” said Menning.

Right now, the plan is for students in the Osseo school district to return to the classroom on Jan. 24.