WHAT WE KNOW

– Greatest impact will be in southwestern Minnesota

– Very little snow expected in western Wisconsin

– Timing: Starts Friday morning and ends Friday evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

– Exact storm path

– How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities

– Snow totals across southwestern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system swirling out over the Pacific Northwest is on track to hit Minnesota on Friday, leaving southwestern Minnesota with up to a foot of snow while those east of the Twin Cities could see little more than a dusting.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for counties in southwestern Minnesota and along the border with the Dakotas. Winter storm watches have been issued for south-central Minnesota, right up to the border of the Twin Cities metro.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while forecasters are still gathering information on this storm system, a few things seem certain. For starters, the storm looks to hit Minnesota on Friday morning, dropping snow throughout the day across western, southwestern and south-central Minnesota. The snow is expected to stop by Friday night.

The storm, which will be tracking south, will likely bring little snow to western Wisconsin and communities along the Wisconsin-Minnesota border. However, there’s still uncertainty over how much snow could fall in the Twin Cities metro.

Computer models currently show the heavy snowfall cut-off line slicing through the heart of the Twin Cities. While Augustyniak says that communities in the metro could generally see around 2 to 5 inches of snow, there’s a chance that a significant part of the east and north metro could see only see trace accumulations.

Just southwest of the Twin Cities, snow totals up to six inches are possible. In southwestern Minnesota, where the storm is expected to hit hardest, it’s possible that many communities along the Buffalo Ridge could see totals around a foot of snow.

The storm will hit in conjunction with a mass of cold air from Canada, all but ensuring that whatever falls Friday remains snow, not a wintry mix.

Following the snow storm, Saturday looks to be sunny and cold, with temperatures only climbing into the teens. More snow showers are in store for Sunday, although accumulations then will probably be less than an inch.