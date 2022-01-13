MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mucci’s location in Minneapolis, beloved for its fried chicken “Camilla” pizza, is closing for good later this month.

Owner Tim Niver posted on Instagram Thursday saying that Trattoria Mucci on Lake Street in Uptown is closing permanently on Jan. 29.

“It’s not been easy, but it’s been wonderful,” said Niver, the restauranteur behind Mucci’s in St. Paul and Saint Dinette. “Folks that I’ve had the chance to work with there — and Meyvn before it — have been amazing. I love Uptown, I love Lyn-Lake, I love Lake Street, just didn’t work out this time.”

Niver didn’t go into the exact reasons for the closure, but did say there were many.

“Rather not dwell on the reasons and just say, hey, this is a decision we had to make based on what we know right now,” Niver said.

The news comes roughly 24 hours after the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced that their cities would soon require restaurant-goers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test to eat indoors. A number of restaurants WCCO-TV spoke with said the policy, while understandable from a public health perspective, would put additional pressure on already struggling restaurants.

Earlier this week, Niver spoke to WCCO-TV’s Kate Raddatz, telling her that he might have to close a restaurant soon due to the combination of pandemic-related staffing shortages, the traditionally slow winter months and the lack of revitalization funds.

In the Instagram post, Niver wrote that Trattoria Mucci’s last day will be Jan. 29, a Saturday. The last brunch service will be held Sunday. He said all gift cards for the Minneapolis location will be redeemable in St. Paul.

As for the St. Paul location, Niver said “it’s fine.”

“It’s never goodbye, only see you later,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your continued support.”