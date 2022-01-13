MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a van outside a Twin Cities hotel with a show dog kenneled inside.

Timothy Borrman, 34, is charged with felony vehicle theft and a gross misdemeanor driving after having one’s privileges revoked, court documents filed in Dakota County show. If convicted of the felony theft charge, he could face up to five years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Borrman stole a van Saturday morning left running outside the Envision Hotel in South St. Paul. Inside the van were the owner’s purse, phone, wallet, and a show Boxer named Jasper.

The owner, Michelle Baker, told investigators that she ran inside the hotel to get coffee and when she came back her van was gone. She had driven to the Twin Cities from Iowa to participate in the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

On social media, Baker pleaded for help finding her dog. Meanwhile, South St. Paul police posted surveillance footage from the hotel showing a person of interest in the case.

The Wintz family of St. Paul recognized Borrman from the surveillance footage. They told investigators that they knew Borrman struggled with methamphetamine addiction and was currently homeless.

On Monday, the family found Borrman at known drug house in St. Paul, the complaint states. He allegedly told the family where he left the van, adding that he didn’t know that a dog was kenneled inside.

The family located the van, got permission to break the window and found Jasper inside, alive but shivering. He has been in the vehicle as temperatures outside were below freezing.

A friend of the owner’s later picked up the dog and began the journey back to Iowa. On social media, Baker thanked everyone who helped in the search for Jasper, noting that one stranger offered up $5,000 in money toward a reward.

“The amount of messages and calls I have received has been overwhelming in an amazing way,” she posted on Facebook. “I wish I could personally thank every person who prayed and searched and did all that you all did but unfortunately time just does not allow. I hope everyone knows what each and everyone of you mean to me. My life will never be the same for this experience and as we try to get back to some kind of normalcy know I carry all of this love with me.”

Per the complaint, Borrman was arrested Tuesday. He spoke with investigators, telling them that he was visiting a friend at the hotel before he took the van.

He said that he heard voices that told him to take the vehicle. He also admitted that he was using methamphetamine during this time.