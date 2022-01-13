Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After another mild day in Minnesota Thursday, a winter storm will move through the state, possibly dropping as much as a foot of snow in the southwest.
There were a few flakes flying in the metro Thursday morning, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor, but nothing as impactful as we’ll see on Friday. The Twin Cities will see a high of 32, with temperatures mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the state.
A winter storm will move in from the west Friday morning, mainly impacting western and southwestern Minnesota, where winter storm warnings have been issued for areas from Fargo to the Iowa border. A winter storm watch is in effect for a stretch of counties just west of the Twin Cities.
Southwestern Minnesota can expect anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of snow, with some places possibly getting up to a foot. The Twin Cities is right on the edge of the system’s cutoff, but O’Connor said it’s likely we’ll see about 2 to 4 inches.
The snow will continue through Friday night.
Temperatures dip into the teens on Friday and Saturday, and there’s another snow chance on Sunday.