ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission unanimously moved to delay a vote on a proposal that would lessen sentences if offenders commit new crimes while on probation or parole.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell proposed the delay, citing “inaccurate, misguided, 1980s ‘tough on crime’ rhetoric tactics” in the discussion.

Sentencing guidelines work on a point system. Offenders get points for prior felonies, misdemeanors and if they were on probation when the crime was committed. The more points, the longer the sentence. The commission’s proposal gets rid of points if the crime was committed while on probation.

The Sentencing Guideline Commission was designed to bring uniformity to sentencing across the state, but the latest proposal is drawing strong emotions from both those in favor and against it.

Minnesota GOP members are strongly against the proposal, calling it less of an incentive to follow the law and “radical ideology.” Written public testimony submitted to the commission is also overwhelmingly against it.

“We’ve seen a real spike in violent crime,” State Rep. Anne Neu Brindley (R-North Branch) said in a previous report. “Much of that crime we’ve seen has been committed by folks who are on probation, who had an early release from prison or were given probation in lieu of going to prison, and now they are out committing violent crimes. This is not a hypothetical problem right now,”

While some say changing the guidelines keeps the most egregious offenders on the street, others say the exact opposite. State Rep. Jamie Long (D-Minneapolis) said in December that a majority of people getting the “extra points” are low-level drug offenders and for low-level property crime.

