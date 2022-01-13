CALEDONIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say they have presumptively identified the human remains found in a burned vehicle in a southern Minnesota state park earlier this month.
Investigators believe the remains were that of 69-year-old Rodney Jacobs of Caledonia. His remains were found Jan. 5 at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence of foul play, and it does not believe anyone else was involved. Video evidence shows Jacobs’ vehicle entering the state park around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the sheriff’s office.
“At some point, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and Mr. Jacobs’s remains were discovered in the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working to positively identify the remains as Jacobs’.