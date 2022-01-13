NEW HOPE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota business is getting a second boost from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
After the show made an ad about Redmon’s Popcorn in New Hope, lots of people showed up to buy the popcorn. Then, county health inspectors said the business needed a commercial kitchen and more space for people to wait in line.
Redmon’s closed, but has since resolved the issues.
Wednesday night, Colbert unveiled a billboard in Times Square for Redmon’s.
Redmon’s Popcorn is open again in the Winnetka Professional Building in New Hope.