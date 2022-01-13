ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Students in St. Paul Public Schools will continue with in-person learning amid surging COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard announced late Thursday afternoon that any “shifts to online learning will continue to be determined on a school-by-school basis.” He says the district is adding safety measures to buildings, including medical-grade masks for staff.
Minneapolis Public Schools will switch to distance learning Friday. They join at least 10 districts that have already made the change due to illnesses and staff shortages.
Several districts have plans to return to in-person learning by the end of the month.