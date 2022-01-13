MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Starting Jan. 19, anyone looking to visit a Minneapolis or St. Paul bar, restaurant, sporting event, or any other indoor venue serving food or drink, will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours.

For those who are vaccinated, city leaders say it’s as simple as presenting the physical card, or a photo of the card itself.

There are other options, however. The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with the Docket App, available in the App Store or Google Play, where users can get a digital copy of their vaccine record to serve as their proof of vaccination. This does not work if you are a Minnesota resident who was vaccinated in another state, however.

Another digital option is using the Clear App, also available for smartphone devices, which allows users to upload their vaccine status digitally.

A negative test administered within 72 hours will be necessary for anyone who isn’t vaccinated.

“It’s just what I have to do,” said Minneapolis resident Nathan Smith. “I kind of saw it coming. Going to like trips to other cities as well too it’s pretty normalized there, so coming back here it just makes sense.”

“I think it’s going to just be another step to help make sure people who are outside are double checking and thinking more about whether or not they’re healthy enough to be out in public at the moment,” said Uzoma Obasi, who says he frequents places which will now require proof of vaccination. “If you’re vaccinated, it’s pretty easy to show it. If you’re not, it probably wouldn’t be the worst idea to get tested pretty regularly anyway,” he said.