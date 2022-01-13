ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A Wisconsin woman died in a suspected drunk driving crash on Thursday in St. Croix County.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township shortly after midnight.
The driver of a Chevy Silverado had been heading south when he collided with a minivan, which had been traveling north. The driver of the minivan, Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton, was seriously injured in the crash.
She was taken to a hospital in Stillwater where she was pronounced dead. The 34-year-old was from Houlton.
The driver of the Chevy was not injured in the crash, and showed signs of impairment, officials said. He was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.