MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge in Anoka County has ordered Mercy Hospital to keep a patient battling COVID-19 on a ventilator, the latest development in an ongoing legal battle with the man’s family.
Judge Jennifer Stanfield filed the order Thursday. According to the court document, a hearing will happen Feb. 11 (via Zoom), and if the plantiff — listed as Anne Quiner — doesn't proceed with a temporary injunction, this temporary restraining order would then dissolve.
In a filed affidavit, Quiner reported she was trying to find a new facility for her husband but needed more time.
According to a GoFundMe launched to help Quiner's family with the medical bills, her husband was initially admitted to a hospital in Waconia after testing positive for COVID-19 in October. There, he was put on a ventilator and taken to an ICU at Mercy Hospital, according to the GoFundMe.
Quiner also reportedly went on a national podcast to talk about plans to remove her husband from life-sustaining treatment.
Allina Health has issued a statement regarding the matter:
“Allina Health respects the privacy of its patients and is unable to comment on specific patient care. We will follow the court’s order in this case and continue to work through the legal process. In the meantime, our care teams remain committed to providing exceptional care to all our patients based on the best medical science and treatments for a patient’s medical condition. We continue to focus on our patients and meeting the critical care needs of the community as we all navigate this challenging time together.”