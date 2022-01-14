MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Proctor High School student has been charged for an alleged sexual assault of a football teammate last fall.
According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, a 17-year-old Proctor football player was charged Friday in juvenile court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.READ MORE: Devon Manley Pleads Guilty To Murdering Rival's Girlfriend In Drive-By Shooting
Prosecutors have asked that the case be moved into criminal court.
According to the petition, the teenager, with the help of others, held the victim down and removed his pants outside of the Proctor football locker room. The teenager penetrated the victim with the handle of a toilet plunger.READ MORE: Judge Orders Mercy Hospital To Keep COVID Patient On Ventilator
Last September, the Proctor Police Department received a report of a sexual assault at the high school and began an investigation.
Following the investigation, the coach, Derek Parendo, resigned after 13 years.MORE NEWS: FAQ: Updates Issued On Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul
No additional charges are being filed, but the investigation remains open, the attorney’s office said.