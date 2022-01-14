MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Center man now faces a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his ex-wife.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Robert McCloud was indicted by a grand jury with the updated charge on Thursday. He was originally charged in June with intentional second-degree murder.
RELATED: Robert McCloud Accused Of Killing Ex-Wife Before 10-Hour Standoff With Police
McCloud is alleged to have shot his ex-wife, 48-year-old Lauri Anne Deatherage, in the head at her home in Robbinsdale on June 18, 2021.
Officers went to McCloud’s home, and he allegedly threatened to shoot himself when they arrived. After a 10-hour standoff, he was arrested.
During a search of his home, police found a pistol, ammunition, a key for Deatherage’s home and “clothing with blood-like substance,” the complaint states.
Officers also obtained a flash drive, one of several McCloud reportedly sent to family members. According to the complaint, on that drive was a video of McCloud saying he planned to kill himself, and that he “knew it was wrong to involve” Deatherage, but she “had just remarried and he wasn’t going to let ‘that hillbilly’ get all his stuff and his wife.”
McCloud is making his first appearance in court following the indictment Friday afternoon.
Minnesota has a domestic abuse hotline available 24 hours a day. The number is 866-223-1111.