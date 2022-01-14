MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a young child was struck and killed on a highway near Onamia Thursday evening.
According to the patrol, the incident occurred around 10:47 p.m. on Highway 169 near Twilight Road in Mille Lacs County. A 6-year-old girl was on the highway, in the path of an oncoming SUV, when she was struck and killed.
The girl, who is from Onamia, died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV is a 48-year-old Garrison woman.
Road conditions were dry at the time, the patrol said.
Details are limited, so check back for more.