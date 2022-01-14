WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Snow Emergency Info | School Closings & Delays
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The snow on Friday morning has caused issues on Minnesota roads.
The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to 159 crashes between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Of those crashes, 22 were non-life threatening, and there have been no recorded fatalities.
An additional 66 vehicles ran off the road, officials said.
#MSPnumbers STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 01-14-22 5 AM to 11:30 AM today, Troopers responded to: 159 crashes (22 non-life threat inj. 0 fatal crash) & additional 66 vehs ran off road req Trp/tow assistan
— Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) January 14, 2022
Snow started falling Friday morning, and by the evening hours, southwestern Minnesota could see more than 10 inches of snow. In the metro area, up to 4 inches is expected.
9am snowfall total update from the @WCCO Weather Watchers
Peak amounts (thus far) are in the 4-5" range in SW #MNwx; a nice little coating about as far west as the Mississippi Valley and far western #WIwx
The full list is always updated at https://t.co/ATwhVXIIMm pic.twitter.com/OtDfA0xdQ6
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 14, 2022
Snow is expected into the evening commute.
