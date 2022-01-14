WINTER WEATHER:Some parts of southwestern Minnesota could see 10+ inches of snow Friday. Watch the latest forecast.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crashes, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Weather

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Snow Emergency Info | School Closings & Delays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The snow on Friday morning has caused issues on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to 159 crashes between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Of those crashes, 22 were non-life threatening, and there have been no recorded fatalities.

An additional 66 vehicles ran off the road, officials said.

Snow started falling Friday morning, and by the evening hours, southwestern Minnesota could see more than 10 inches of snow. In the metro area, up to 4 inches is expected.

Snow is expected into the evening commute.

CBSN Minnesota will have weather updates at the top of each hour until 6 p.m.