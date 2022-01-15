MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The week ahead brings new proof of vaccine and testing rules in the Twin Cities. They come as COVID-19 cases spike across Minnesota.

More than 21% of tests are coming back positive after the state saw its single highest week of cases since the start of the pandemic.

All the new rules and mandates are a lot to keep up with.

“Whether there’s a mask mandate or not, I’m going to be wearing my mask regardless. So with that, I wasn’t aware of any new mandates or anything,” Adam Obermiller said, who works in the lab at M Health Fairview.

Since Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstituted mask mandates last week, other cities in Minnesota have gradually followed suit. Rochester’s starting Sunday and Minnetonka’s on Monday.

“Honestly, Minneapolis is kind of lagging behind the times,” University of Minnesota graduate Chris Rounds said. “I think we could have done it earlier, the mask mandate, earlier before this Omicron wave, before things got real nasty. But hindsight is 20/20.”

The University of Minnesota announced Friday, proof of vaccine or a negative test to enter large indoor gatherings, like hockey games, basketball games or swim meets.

“I think it’s smart. Better safe than sorry,” Elaina Creagan said, a freshman at the university. “You don’t want to risk everybody getting it and then closing down again.”

This temporary policy applies to events at the university with 200 or more people and goes from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9.

“If it’s as simple as wearing a mask at a sporting event, I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” Obermiller said.

A big date to know is this Wednesday. That’s when you’ll be required to show vaccine cards or negative test results at bars and restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“I think it’s pretty important because I don’t want to go back online for school, especially if I’m paying a lot of money to go here,” Creagan said.

Much to keep track of as we battle another COVID-19 surge.

“But I feel like The U and other towns are taking action better than they did last time it came around,” Creagan said.

When it comes to ticketed events in the Twin Cities, the proof of vaccine and testing rules begin a week later on Jan.26.