MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – With a fresh blanket of snow covering portions of Minnesota, snowmobilers were out in full force this weekend.

Law enforcement agencies reported several accidents including a possible DUI-related accident in Chisago County near Rush City early Saturday morning. Later in the morning in Becker County, sheriff’s deputies reported a 45-year-old Moorhead man was flown to a Fargo hospital after a crash in Eagle View Township around 11 a.m. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. They noted he was wearing a helmet. Earlier in January, two teenagers died after a snowmobiling accident near Aitkin, marking the first two deaths of the snowmobiling season in Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources urges snowmobilers to refresh themselves on how to ride safely.

At Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, father and son Jeff and Alex Gagnon of Champlin, spent the afternoon hitting the trails. They bring extra equipment for towing in case one of their snowmobiles breaks down. It’s just one of several safety measures they take before heading out.

“Certainly top off the oil, make sure you have enough gas and make sure your suspension is in good working order, nothing is broken,” Jeff Gagnon said.

Jeff Gagnon said he took up the activity after moving to Minnesota years ago. Now, his 14-year-old son Alex is certified as well.

While Minnesotans take advantage of 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails, the DNR hopes people brush up on safety measures. On average, they said more than seven people die in snowmobiling accidents each season. Many more are hurt in accidents, often fueled by alcohol or speed.

“We’re continuing to see new people get into the sport of snowmobiling and discover the unique way riding the trails connects them with nature,” said Bruce Lawrence, DNR Enforcement Division recreational vehicle coordinator. “With more than 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Minnesota, opportunities abound. As long as riders make good decisions when they’re out riding, snowmobiling is something they can do the rest of their lives.”

Lawrence offers the following tips to ensure a safe ride:

Stay on marked trails. Minnesota’s snowmobile clubs work hard to maintain good riding conditions on the state’s trails. Riders who stay on groomed trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. In some parts of the state, wet conditions where trails go through low areas or across lakes mean trails aren’t yet groomed. Riders should check trail conditions before heading out.

Leave the booze at home. Riding under the influence is one of two main factors in crashes and plays a role in about 60% of those that are fatal.

Watch the speed. Going too fast is the other main factor in crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes happen when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object.

Be careful on the ice. In recent years, nearly every through-the-ice fatality has involved people who were riding a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle when they fell through. There must be at least 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider.

Take a snowmobile safety course. It's required of anyone born after 1976 and recommended for everyone. People with snowmobile safety certification are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal crashes.

Gov. Tim Walz has declared Jan. 15 through Jan. 23 to be Snowmobiling Safety Awareness Week.