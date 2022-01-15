BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A Moorhead man has been injured after a snowmobile crash in Becker County Saturday morning.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a 911 call of a snowmobile crash on South Tulaby Lake Lane, 1.5 miles south of Tulaby Lake Drive, around 11:11 a.m.
Morgan Allan Leiseth, 45, was northbound on South Tulaby Lake Lane, a snowmobile trail, when he left the trail and hit a tree.
Leiseth was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, South Dakota. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time
Police say Leiseth was wearing a helmet and traveling with two other snowmobilers when he crashed.
Authorities are investigating the crash.