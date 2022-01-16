CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnetonka Police Department, State Patrol, Stolen Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 394 near Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis around 9 p.m. and caused backups.

READ MORE: Duluth Police: Man Fatally Punched, Suspect Arrested

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, authorities were not pursuing the driver when they crashed. The driver ran from the scene and was arrested in a nearby neighborhood. Another person who was in the car was also arrested, police said.

READ MORE: Proctor High School Student Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teammate In Locker Room

The state patrol also assisted.

The patrol also assisted earlier with another crash on northbound Highway 52 near Southview Boulevard in South St. Paul.

MORE NEWS: Rochester Man Sentenced 10 Years For Arson Of Minneapolis Pawn Shop

No injuries were reported.