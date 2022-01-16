MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis Saturday night.
The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 394 near Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis around 9 p.m. and caused backups.
Traffic slowly getting moving on eastbound 394 near Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis. Crash in the middle of the road and police out investigating. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/I61PBzygNr
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 16, 2022
According to the Minnetonka Police Department, authorities were not pursuing the driver when they crashed. The driver ran from the scene and was arrested in a nearby neighborhood. Another person who was in the car was also arrested, police said.
The state patrol also assisted.
The patrol also assisted earlier with another crash on northbound Highway 52 near Southview Boulevard in South St. Paul.
Crash on northbound Highway 52 near Southview Blvd. in South St. Paul. Traffic getting by in the right lane.
Working to learn more from State Patrol. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zUFvzJVwXR
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 16, 2022
No injuries were reported.