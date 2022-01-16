THOMSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A Carlton County family is without a home, but uninjured, after a fire early Sunday morning.
According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, a detached garage fire was reported on Ridge Road in Thomson Township just after 2 a.m.
Firefighters from three departments responded and found the garage fully engulfed. The fire quickly spread to the home.
The family managed to escape the home without injury, but both the garage and home were “a total loss,” the sheriff’s office said.
The American Red Cross is helping the family.
The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation, but not suspicious.