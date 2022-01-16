MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Iowa withstood a furious comeback by shorthanded Minnesota to beat the Golden Gophers 81-71 on Sunday.
Murray sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor in notching his fourth double-double of the season for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference). Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery and Filip Rebraca all scored 12 points for Iowa, with Rebraca added 12 rebounds for his first double-double.READ MORE: Vikings Invite Hackett, 6 Others For Interviews
Payton Sandfort scored in the paint to push Iowa’s lead to 66-46 with 10:24 remaining and after the teams traded baskets Treyton Thompson scored eight points in a 22-6 run to get Minnesota (10-5, 1-5) within 72-68 with 2:47 left to play. Jamison Battle’s 3-pointer pulled the Golden Gophers within 74-71, but Murray answered with a 3 for Iowa with 59 seconds to go and Bohannon made four free throws in the last 30 seconds.
Minnesota was playing without two assistant coaches and four players — Eric Curry, Sean Sutherlin, Danny Ogele and Joey Kern — due to illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury. Eight players suited up — seven on scholarship. Last month the Big Ten announced teams must have at least seven scholarship athletes and one coach available to compete in conference games.READ MORE: 'A Chemistry Between Brothers': Brotherhood In Cretin-Derham Hall Boy's Hockey
E.J. Stephens scored 24 points and played all 40 minutes for the Golden Gophers. Battle sank four 3-pointers and scored 20. The duo combined for 29 of Minnesota’s 44 second-half points.
The Hawkeyes, who came in second in the country with a 1.92 assist-to-turnover ratio and who average just 8.9 turnovers per game — third best in country — finished with 18 assists and eight turnovers.
Iowa will travel to play Rutgers on Wednesday, while Minnesota will try to end a four-game skid when it hits the road to play Penn State.MORE NEWS: Wild Score 4 In 3rd, Twice In 4 Seconds, To Beat Ducks 7-3
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)