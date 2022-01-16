MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday will be mild and quiet for the most part in Minnesota.
Some parts of the state saw flakes falling in the morning hours. More flurries are possible in the afternoon, mostly up north, where residents should see no more than a few tenths of an inch of accumulation.
The Twin Cities will see a high of 27, and areas south and west of the metro will be a few degrees warmer.
High temperatures will be similar on Monday, and more light flurries will be possible in the afternoon and evening.
The state’s next shot at plowable snow comes Tuesday in northern Minnesota.
The metro should reach the mid-30s on Tuesday, then temperatures will plummet to the single digits by midweek.