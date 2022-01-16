Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week.

WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says it will reach 29 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro.

The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate 94 corridor.

Central Minnesota will be in the storm’s sweet spot, with chances for both snow and freezing rain. The system will hinder both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes in northern and western Minnesota. And as it exits the state late Tuesday evening, it will bring strong winds, blowing snow and colder temperatures in its wake.

Meadows says snow totals will likely be the highest in the Arrowhead, which could see more than 9 inches by early Wednesday morning. Most of northern Minnesota will see between 2-4 inches, central Minnesota will see anywhere from a dusting to an inch, while areas south of the I-94 corridor will just get a dusting, including the metro.

The bottom will fall out Tuesday evening, when the low will reach 3 degrees, and the thermometer will only budge a couple degrees for Wednesday’s high of 5.

Lows will be below zero in the double digits for Wednesday and Thursday, which will be the frostiest days of the week. Friday and Saturday will climb into the teens for highs, but temps will fall again into the single digits Sunday.