MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fairgoers will pay more to spend less time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year.
Organizers announced Sunday that ticket prices will increase by a dollar for the 2022 fair. That means regular admission will run $17 and kids and seniors will cost $15. Admission for children under 4 will remain free.
Through Jan. 31, discounted tickets can be purchased for $13 online.
The fair will also open an hour later and close an hour earlier for the first 11 days. From Aug. 25-Sept. 4, the fair’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Labor Day, the final day of the fair, organizers have lopped off only an hour — it will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. after opening at 6 a.m. last year.
The announcements followed the Minnesota State Fair’s annual meeting. In a letter after the meeting, general manager Jerry Hammer called the 2021 edition “miraculous,” citing the 1.3 million people who attended last year, despite the ongoing pandemic.
The letter also said the fair reported an operating loss of $1.3 million in 2021, after a loss of $16.5 million when it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.