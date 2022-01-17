MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A patient who has been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator for months at a Minnesota hospital has been moved amid an ongoing legal battle between the family and hospital.
Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep the Buffalo man, Scott Quiner, on a ventilator.
His wife, Anne, said she went to court after she was told by the hospital that nothing more could be done for her husband, and it was time to take him off the ventilator. She says she asked for other treatments.
In documents filed to stop the hospital from taking Scott off a ventilator, it said she needed more time to find a new facility for care. And it said the actions would “end my husband’s life,” and she “vehemently disagree(s) with this action.”
In an update, Allina Health said the patient was “transported to a health care facility of the family’s choice” on Saturday.
“Allina Health is grateful the family was able to find a health care facility that meets their needs and we continue to wish them all the best,” the rest of the statement said.
While the exact location has not been confirmed, Anne Quiner last week told WCCO that the family was making arrangements to transfer Scott Quiner to a hospital in Texas.