Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities will warm up to 35 degrees Tuesday, but frigid winds will ramp up throughout the day, ushering in a big temperature drop.
The low Tuesday evening will only be 1 degree, and it will feel like minus 30 by Wednesday morning in the metro.
Northern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory Tuesday due to clipper system that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early in the morning. Western Minnesota will be under a wind advisory, and a winter storm warning will be in effect along the north shore, where big accumulation is possible.
Shaffer says snow totals will likely be the highest in the Arrowhead, which could see up to 9 inches by early Wednesday morning. Most of northern Minnesota will only get an inch or less. Central Minnesota and the metro will likely just get a dusting and some possible rain. Most of western, south-western and southern Minnesota won’t get a flake or a raindrop.
That cold air will stick around through Thursday. Expect single-digit highs that will feel below zero both Wednesday and Thursday thanks to the wind, as well as lows of minus 10 each night in the metro.
Friday and Saturday will climb into the teens for highs, but temps will fall again Sunday.
Our next chance for snow is late Friday, with 1 to 2 inches possible in parts of the state.