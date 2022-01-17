CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a shop is a total loss after a fire in Meeker County Saturday.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received report of a shop fire in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin around 10:41 p.m.

Deputies say responding units found a shop with attached storage sheds on fire and evacuated an apartment nearby.

There was no damage to the apartment building or reported injuries.

The shop, owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe, was a total loss.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.