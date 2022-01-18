MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from a south Minneapolis gas station and sexually assaulted her.

Carl Stanley Williams is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, and one count of aggravated robbery, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman was pumping gas at the BP gas station on 2000 Third Avenue South on Jan. 14, when she was approached by Williams in a ski mask. He pointed a handgun at her and told her to get into the passenger side of the car.

He then drove south, all while holding the gun at the woman’s back. He told her the gun was large, white, and an older revolver-style handgun. Williams demanded the woman’s purse, and she handed over her debit card.

After about 10 minutes of driving, Williams pulled off at the curb of 2400 Pleasant Avenue South, where he sexually assaulted her, the complaint states.

The woman said she took a stun gun from her pocket, but it didn’t discharge, so she got out of the car and ran down the block, calling for help.

Court documents say Williams drove away, and a neighbor later discovered the car, still running, and contacted the police.

Soon after, police were in the area of the gas station, responding to additional reports of attempted carjackings. They approached and apprehended Williams, and a search revealed the woman’s debit card in his pocket.

Police also found a revolver-style handgun nearby, which was revealed to be a BB gun.

Williams is in custody. If convicted, the kidnapping charge alone carries a 40-year maximum sentence.