MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old girl is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting her mother in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon.
The teenager was charged by juvenile petition with second-degree attempted murder. Her 40-year-old mother was hospitalized in stable condition as of Sunday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the petition, the mother was laying in bed at her home in Morcom Township when she heard a “pop” sound, and then a “bang.” She said it “felt like her back exploded.”
When she got up, her daughter was holding a handgun, according to the petition. The mother told investigators she had taken methamphetamine away from her daughter before the shooting.
The sheriff’s office received a call about the shooting just before 4:30 p.m. The mother was already on the way to the hospital, and law enforcement learned the daughter had access to a vehicle.
Deputies found the vehicle stuck in a ditch about 2 miles from the shooting scene. Three people were in another, nearby vehicle. Two were identified as good Samaritans and released, while the third was identified as the daughter.
The daughter was taken into custody and is being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting was “an isolated incident.”