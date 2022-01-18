CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the southwest metro.
Chaska police say officers were called to the crash on Highway 41 near Engler Boulevard at about 9:44 a.m.
One of the drivers died from their injuries at a local hospital, while a second driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle involved wasn’t hurt.
A section of southbound Hwy. 41 was closed for nearly three hours while investigators with the Minnesota State Patrol reconstructed the accident.
The identities of the drivers involved haven’t been released.