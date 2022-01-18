ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Another dog is missing in the Twin Cities thanks to car thieves.

St. Paul police say a 4-and-a-half-month-old puppy named Kua was in a kennel inside a car when it was stolen.

It happened Monday morning in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

The bullmastiff has been Matt Thoreen’s rock since the passing of his previous dog five months ago.

On Monday morning he said he started his car to head to work around 6 a.m. His car is described as a dark blue 2006 Audi A6 with Wisconsin plates.

“Forgot my work boots, went inside, got the work boots. Thirty seconds, less than a minute, car’s gone,” Thoreen said.

Inside was Kua in her kennel. He said he also had thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and equipment he uses for work as a carpenter. He’s offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return, no questions asked.

“I know she is a pretty desirable dog, she was expensive. I hate to think they would have done it for the dog,” he said.

His neighbor Linda Rodgers has lived in the area for 40 years and was in disbelief when she heard the news.

“We read about it every day and it keeps, you know, coming closer and closer,” Rodgers said. “But the heartbreak to have that puppy in there, I just can’t imagine.”

Thoreen said he doesn’t care about the tools or the car, he just wants Kua back.

“Have a heart, man. I mean, stealing a car is one thing, but taking a dog or a kid or something, that’s a whole different, you know?” he said.

Thoreen said the dog was microchipped. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department.