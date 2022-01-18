MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations of cold weather items for those in need this winter.
Officials are asking for donations of new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, boots, scarves, blankets and hand warmers. They will be distributed to those homelessness and unsheltered in Hennepin County.
Donations are being accepted now through Feb. 28, but the date of the donation drive may be adjusted based on weather and need, officials said.
"This donation drive is a continuation of a program that was developed in late January 2019, when record-breaking low temperatures presented life-threatening challenges to those without adequate shelter," the news release said.
The sheriff’s office Community Outreach team will help in distributing the items. Residents in need can also visit the Minneapolis Central Library on 300 Nicollet Mall. Those leaving jail or court hearings without adequate clothing may also receive cold weather items.
Donations can be sent through the mail or by visiting:
– Sheriff’s Administration: 350 S 5th St., Room 6, Minneapolis, MN 55415 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
– Sheriff’s Public Safety Facility: 401 S 4th Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415 (24 hours)
– Sheriff’s Water Patrol: 4141 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, MN 55384 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
– Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Facility: 1245 Shenandoah Ln. N, Plymouth, MN 55447 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
– Sheriff’s Patrol Headquarters: 9401 83rd Ave. N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
– Minneapolis Central Library: 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401 9 (a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, noon – 5 p.m. Sunday)