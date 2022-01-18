STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man threw rocks out of his car window during a chase on Highway 36 Monday night, hitting a squad car before he was stopped and arrested.
According to the Stillwater Police Department, the incident began when the man was threatening people in a parking lot near a Cub Foods on Marketplace Drive.
A responding officer spoke to the man and believed he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man drove away, and the officer pursued him onto Highway 36.
Police said the man was throwing "large rocks" out of his window, and damaged the lights on the officer's squad car.
Ramsey County deputies assisted in the pursuit, dropping stop sticks which the fleeing driver hit.
Police said the man was arrested "without resistance," and is potentially facing multiple charges.
No one was injured in the incident.