CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Two teenagers were rescued from Lake Waconia last week after the vehicle they were in got “stuck in a slush patch.”
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to the lake near the eastern shore of Coney Island Friday at about 9:37 p.m. on a report of a vehicle sinking into the lake.
The Waconia Fire Department used an UTV to get the two 18-year-old women off the lake, but their vehicle — which actually hadn’t sunk through the frozen lake — wasn’t removed by deputies or firefighters.
The owner is responsible for retrieving it, the sheriff’s office said.