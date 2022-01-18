ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout is planned in St. Paul Tuesday.
Students across the district say they will demand better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school.
They say they want to see KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online.
The district says it’s handling the virus on a building-by-building basis.