WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a vehicle full of hunting equipment, including two shotguns, was stolen from a parking lot in White Bear Lake on New Year’s Day.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the theft occurred on the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway.
A driver in a Chevy Silverado pulled into the lot, exited the truck and entered another vehicle. That vehicle had its keys in the ignition, and the driver left the lot in it.
In addition to the weapons, the car also contained shells, a range finder, a camo jacket, duck calls and tools.
The BCA said it is looking for information on the Silverado.