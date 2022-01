Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return WednesdayAnother January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer.

Owatonna Igloo: Family Builds Giant, Colorful Shelter In Front YardA southern Minnesota family is embracing the cold in a creative, vibrant way.

Minnesota Weather: The Snow Storm Is Gone, Now Temperatures DropAn inch every hour is accumulating in the southwest late Friday morning, and areas could see more than 10 inches of snow.

‘It’s Beautiful’: Minnesotans Soak Up Temps In High 30s After Days Below ZeroWhile it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday.

Minnesota Weather: Another Mild Day, With Early Precipitation PossibleWednesday will be another mild day across Minnesota, and some parts of the state could see a few snowflakes in the morning hours.