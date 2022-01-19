MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new vaccine or testing mandates take effect at bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities, health officials Wednesday reported 44,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths.
The update includes data from over the weekend and is current as of Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Health did not update stats on Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The update brings the total case count in Minnesota to 1,193,504, and cumulative deaths now number 11,037.READ MORE: Union Representing Hennepin Co. Workers Files Intent To Strike
Continuing an upward trend of record levels, the state’s latest average positivity rate stands at 23.2%, and new cases and hospitalizations are at 219.2 and 26.6 per 100,000 residents, respectively.
Modeling from the Mayo Clinic shows the Omicron variant could peak as soon as next week, and afterwards, there could be a dramatic drop off. Wastewater analysis indicates COVID-19 prevalence in the metro area is already declining after a recent peak.READ MORE: Vaccine Or Testing Mandate At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants Takes Effect Wednesday
Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that much-needed additional help has begun arriving to Minnesota’s hospitals. More than 100 nurses have already been dispatched to 23 facilities, and 100 more will arrive soon.
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 239 intensive care unit beds, along with 1,353 in non-ICU beds. Forty-nine of Minnesota hospitals report no available adult ICU beds.
The state has administered over 9 million vaccine doses, including 1.94 million booster shots. Of the state’s 5-and-older residents, 73.1% have received at least one vaccine dose.MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Connection To Shooting Near North Minneapolis Liquor Store
Starting Wednesday, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to get into most bars and restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul.