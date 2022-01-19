ORONO, Minn. (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s wealthiest families is fighting to stop a Twin Cities suburb from developing a city park.
Bruce Dayton, father of former Gov. Mark Dayton, donated around 120 acres of land in Long Lake and Orono 30 years ago. The land includes Summit Beach Park, which is Orono’s largest swimming beach.
Mayor Dennis Walsh told WCCO the city is considering adding a boathouse with bathrooms to a small portion of the beach.
In an open letter to the city, the Dayton siblings said their dad “would have objected strongly to any structure on this land, given that his whole vision was to remove and prevent all buildings of any kind along that end of the lake.”
Mayor Walsh says they will take input from the public before moving forward. They may address the issue in the next city council meeting.