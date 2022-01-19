MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting near a liquor store in north Minneapolis last year.

Gregory D. Hamilton was charged Tuesday with second-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon and possession of ammo and a firearm in the Hennepin County District Court in connection to the shooting of a volunteer who was part of the “21 Days of Peace” event on June 16.

According to the complaint, Minneapolis police say officers responded to a shooting near Merwin Liquors at Lyndale and Broadway Avenues around 5 p.m. and found a woman who was shot.

Officers say the woman was a volunteer from the Shiloh Temple and had set up a snow cone tent on the west side of the parking lot of the liquor store.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with four gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke with the woman at the hospital and said she saw a commotion near the Walgreens and then heard gunshots coming from the area, the complaint states.

An employee from Walgreens told police there were several cartridge casings in front of the store.

The employee said that one of the suspects entered the store and made a purchase right before shots were fired.

The suspect left the store and met up with Hamilton alongside the Walgreen’s sidewalk around 2:40 p.m.

According to the complaint, Walgreen’s surveillance video shows a white Dodge Charger entered the parking lot around 2:41 p.m. Shortly after, the video shows people fleeing from gunfire where the Charger was located.

The Charger exited the lot and Hamilton, with the other man, reacted to the gunfire by pulling out their guns and opening fire, the complaint states.

After the shooting, both Hamilton and the suspect ran to a dark-colored BMW and fled the scene.