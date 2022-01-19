CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Plymouth Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are searching for a teenage girl who went missing from her aunt’s residence in Plymouth on Monday.

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police describe 13-year-old Adrianna Elmberg as 5-foot-4 and roughly 135 pounds.

Though it is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared, police say she might have been wearing red shoes, a black hoodie, and a red champion backpack. Elmberg does not wear jewelry.

Credit: Tinisha Elmberg

Anyone with information about Elmberg’s whereabouts can contact Mille Lacs Tribal Police at 320-532-3430.