MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are searching for a teenage girl who went missing from her aunt’s residence in Plymouth on Monday.
The Mille Lacs Tribal Police describe 13-year-old Adrianna Elmberg as 5-foot-4 and roughly 135 pounds.
Though it is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared, police say she might have been wearing red shoes, a black hoodie, and a red champion backpack. Elmberg does not wear jewelry.
Anyone with information about Elmberg’s whereabouts can contact Mille Lacs Tribal Police at 320-532-3430.